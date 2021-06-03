SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

SEI Investments has raised its dividend by 24.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.59.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $289,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,874.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,218,550 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

