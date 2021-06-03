MUFG Securities EMEA plc Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,153,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $230.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.53 and a 1 year high of $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.