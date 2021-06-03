Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 263 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after buying an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after buying an additional 379,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,041,003,000 after purchasing an additional 266,967 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Honeywell International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after purchasing an additional 829,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International stock opened at $230.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $160.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.53 and a 1-year high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

