MUFG Securities EMEA plc Trims Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $10,033,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $100.79 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 113.04%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

