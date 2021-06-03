Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 485 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 23.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,753,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,014,000 after acquiring an additional 711,984 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 865,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after acquiring an additional 107,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RTX opened at $88.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.29.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

