Insider Selling: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,396.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $494.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.32. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 45,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,882,000 after acquiring an additional 280,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

