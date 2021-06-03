Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie Sells 647 Shares

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $47,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,784,963.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jian Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jian Xie sold 2,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total transaction of $144,420.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $74,480.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Jian Xie sold 931 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $65,831.01.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $74.92 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.64.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 33.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after acquiring an additional 292,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

