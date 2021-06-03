RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv Sells 272 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $71,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,097,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $256.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,024.80 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,513,981,000 after purchasing an additional 93,899 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after purchasing an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,445,000 after purchasing an additional 60,048 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.43.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

