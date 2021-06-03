William Blair Weighs in on The Honest Company, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The Honest in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Honest’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HNST. Guggenheim began coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Honest in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.19.

Shares of The Honest stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The Honest has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

