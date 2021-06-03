SVB Leerink Comments on Abbott Laboratories’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the healthcare product maker will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $106.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $189.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 35,155 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.