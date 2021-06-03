Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,738 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,407% compared to the average daily volume of 248 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Plains GP has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 2.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 748,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,065 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,905 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,732,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,535,000 after acquiring an additional 443,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

