Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPLK. TheStreet lowered Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.95. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 331.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Splunk by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 88,591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

