Pavion Blue Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 671 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,233.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,437.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,269.62. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

