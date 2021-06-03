BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 25,850 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 150.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

PPBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,862.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.