BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 21.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $942,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

NYSE CSL opened at $189.54 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $109.72 and a 52-week high of $197.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.16. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.