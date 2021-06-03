Audeara Limited (ASX:AUA) Insider Acquires A$13,985.10 in Stock

Audeara Limited (ASX:AUA) insider James Fielding bought 93,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$13,985.10 ($9,989.36).

Audeara Company Profile

Audeara Limited, a hearing health technology company, develops and sells personalized listening products. It provides AÂ-01 Bluetooth headphones and BTÂ-01 wireless transceivers. The company sells its products through e-commerce channels, as well as distributers and resellers in Australia, China, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

