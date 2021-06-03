Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $16,161,312.15. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,824,146.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 738,616 shares of company stock worth $33,828,437 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 44,984 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 240,620 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,153,000 after acquiring an additional 113,432 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 39,076 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $53.18 on Thursday. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

