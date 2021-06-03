Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) to Issue — Dividend of $0.26 on July 12th

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.262 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Himax Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Himax Technologies to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIMX. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

