Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 263.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 161.1%.

Global Water Resources stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $389.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.00, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.55. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $80,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,669,018.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,640 shares of company stock worth $107,322 over the last three months. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

