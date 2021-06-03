Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Raises Dividend to $1.12 Per Share

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend by 22.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of ARE stock opened at $182.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $149.62 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,675,951 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.