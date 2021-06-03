Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Donaldson updated its FY21 guidance to $2.28-2.34 EPS.

DCI opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.17. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

In related news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

