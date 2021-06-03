Refinable Reaches One Day Volume of $2.44 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Refinable coin can now be bought for $0.83 or 0.00002134 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Refinable has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $34.18 million and $2.44 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00070784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.18 or 0.00285015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00194155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.39 or 0.01185355 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003633 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00034224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,981.67 or 0.99930585 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

