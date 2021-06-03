Hacken Token (HAI) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $51.31 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00070784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.18 or 0.00285015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00194155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.39 or 0.01185355 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003633 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00034224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,981.67 or 0.99930585 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 319,693,094 coins. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

