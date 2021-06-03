Ubex (UBEX) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Ubex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $754,653.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00017433 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.29 or 0.00192997 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001313 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000839 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

