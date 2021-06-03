SparksPay Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $31,027.21 and approximately $41.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000079 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004409 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000166 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,035,047 coins and its circulating supply is 9,937,000 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

