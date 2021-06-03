Analysts Anticipate South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to Announce $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to post $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. South State reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $7.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. South State’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $438,050.00. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $361,360.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,027. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in South State in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in South State by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,735,000 after purchasing an additional 90,996 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in South State by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,446,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in South State during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB opened at $89.07 on Thursday. South State has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

