Barclays Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $54.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.06.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

NYSE:TRGP opened at $40.59 on Thursday. Targa Resources has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,221 shares of company stock worth $3,829,611. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.