Xponance Inc. Sells 91 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $125,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,621.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of ARW opened at $121.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.28 and a 52-week high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.