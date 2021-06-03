25,568 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 8.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 66.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total value of $11,470,150.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,965.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,441 shares of company stock worth $53,361,469. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

NYSE WHR opened at $236.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.25.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

