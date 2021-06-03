Analyzing Aurora Mobile (JG) and The Competition

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Aurora Mobile to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

18.9% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile’s rivals have a beta of 1.32, meaning that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aurora Mobile and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aurora Mobile Competitors 873 3633 7679 256 2.59

Aurora Mobile currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 92.88%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 10.86%. Given Aurora Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -48.33% -42.25% -19.96% Aurora Mobile Competitors -15.64% -17.39% -3.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aurora Mobile and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $72.28 million -$34.49 million -16.05 Aurora Mobile Competitors $7.17 billion $1.52 billion 41.53

Aurora Mobile’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile. Aurora Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Aurora Mobile rivals beat Aurora Mobile on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection. The company also provides application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; and an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.