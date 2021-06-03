Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys New Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J opened at $141.40 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

