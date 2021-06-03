Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,252 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 28.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

PSX opened at $89.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

