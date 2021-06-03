Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to announce $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $1.05. Fox Factory posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,606 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,573. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $152.55 on Monday. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $166.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

