World Asset Management Inc Sells 398 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

Shares of CIT opened at $53.05 on Thursday. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $55.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $300,714.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,477.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

