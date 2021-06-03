BlackRock Inc. Purchases 170,905 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 170,905 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Thor Industries worth $627,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

