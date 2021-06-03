BlackRock Inc. Acquires 426,446 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426,446 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.36% of HealthEquity worth $641,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.

HealthEquity stock opened at $84.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 705.00, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.68.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

