Pitcairn Co. Makes New $524,000 Investment in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $976,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $10,708,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.70. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

