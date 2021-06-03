Pitcairn Co. Has $547,000 Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 75,390 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 25,755 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $27.43.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

