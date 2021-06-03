Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 887 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 187.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after buying an additional 222,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,799,000 after purchasing an additional 79,189 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.24.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $682.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $659.59. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $498.08 and a 1-year high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

