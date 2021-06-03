Pitcairn Co. Grows Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,094,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,206,000 after acquiring an additional 564,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,127,000 after acquiring an additional 126,732 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,423,000 after acquiring an additional 139,527 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,810 shares during the period.

BLMN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

BLMN stock opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.99, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

