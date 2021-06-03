Brian W. Weego Sells 11,000 Shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Stock

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,700 shares in the company, valued at $559,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian W. Weego also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Brian W. Weego sold 11,599 shares of Sprague Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $287,075.25.

Shares of NYSE SRLP opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $600.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.83. Sprague Resources LP has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $26.17.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Sprague Resources LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRLP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprague Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRLP. TheStreet lowered Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

