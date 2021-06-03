Warrior Met Coal Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,081 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,589% compared to the typical volume of 64 put options.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $978.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.10. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,165,000 after purchasing an additional 192,694 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after purchasing an additional 829,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

