Warrior Met Coal Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,081 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,589% compared to the typical volume of 64 put options.
Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $978.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.10. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $25.90.
Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,165,000 after purchasing an additional 192,694 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after purchasing an additional 829,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on HCC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.
Warrior Met Coal Company Profile
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
