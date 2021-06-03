New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Short Interest Up 24.1% in May

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the April 29th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.62. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.92.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in New Residential Investment by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,073,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 120,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,408 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 22.0% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

