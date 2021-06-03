ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Spencer D. Armour III Sells 32,931 Shares

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $914,685.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 3.34.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,304,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 266.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 968,812 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,353,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,151,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

