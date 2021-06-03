Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP Sells 2,895 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $431,760.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,055.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $171.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.53. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.98.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Novavax by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Novavax by 17,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.29.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

