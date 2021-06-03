GATX (NYSE:GATX) versus Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) Financial Analysis

GATX (NYSE:GATX) and Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GATX and Boomer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GATX 11.64% 6.62% 1.42% Boomer N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GATX and Boomer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GATX 0 2 2 0 2.50 Boomer 0 0 1 0 3.00

GATX currently has a consensus target price of $88.25, indicating a potential downside of 11.30%. Given GATX’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GATX is more favorable than Boomer.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GATX and Boomer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GATX $1.21 billion 2.91 $151.30 million $4.59 21.68 Boomer $11.47 million 1.51 -$15.56 million N/A N/A

GATX has higher revenue and earnings than Boomer.

Summary

GATX beats Boomer on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898.

About Boomer

Boomer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various wellness products and services. It operates through Boomer E-Commerce, Boomer Wholesale, and Boomer Vietnam divisions. The company is involved in the research, development, acquisition, licensing, and sale of specialized natural products, including pain relief roll-ons; instafreeze pain rubs; immune gummies and tinctures, immune shots, and immune strength packages; pet supplements; massage oils; libido-enhancing supplements; and sunscreen products and lip balms. It also provides cloth face masks, gloves, gaiters, gowns, PPE pack covers, safety glasses, and sanitizers. The company sells its products online at BoomerNaturals.com, BoomerNaturalsWholesale. com, CVS.com, and TommyBahamaWellness.com, as well as though Boomer Naturals retail stores, approximately 8,000 CVS retail locations, Tommy Bahama retail locations, resorts and golf shops, chiropractic offices, specialty stores, and nail salons. Boomer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

