J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Plans Dividend of $0.98

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.9796 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $15.38 on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JSAIY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

