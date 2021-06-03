Alpha Coin Achieves Market Cap of $10,962.69 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $10,962.69 and approximately $7.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,029.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $722.74 or 0.01851792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.47 or 0.00477770 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00058221 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001466 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004917 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

