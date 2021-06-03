Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,956 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $6,363,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in General Motors by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 372,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 57,631 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors stock opened at $59.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.81.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.