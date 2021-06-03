Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $970,000 in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,410,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 37,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,940,000 after buying an additional 26,564 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $1,954,200.00. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,154 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $774,336.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $6,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,773 shares of company stock worth $14,538,793 in the last three months. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $90.83 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.02 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.41.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

